Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $239,000 Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 183.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

NYSE TSN opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

