Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 8,923 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 91.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 796 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,923 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $228,462,000 after purchasing an additional 26,536 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 172,659 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $40,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,298 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,989,000 after purchasing an additional 31,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 121,268 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total transaction of $507,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $55,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $321.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.82. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.73 and a 12 month high of $333.03. The company has a current ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $210.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.