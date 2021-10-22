Mirrored Netflix Trading Up 2.1% This Week (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for $650.79 or 0.01035621 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $27.53 million and approximately $121,304.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00069812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00072596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00103556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,730.72 or 0.99825623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.40 or 0.06520334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00022504 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 42,306 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars.

