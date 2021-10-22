Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MITK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $852.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.46 and a beta of 0.27. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $31.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.74 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 256,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

