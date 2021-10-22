MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 11,007 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $8,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 55,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 375,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,946,000 after acquiring an additional 15,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,559,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $85.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.53.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

