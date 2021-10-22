MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $10,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after acquiring an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after acquiring an additional 94,431 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,894,000 after acquiring an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 421,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,328,000 after acquiring an additional 27,472 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,583.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -31,678.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,192.14 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,773.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,596.97.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 1st. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,938.35.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

