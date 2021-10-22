MML Investors Services LLC Has $7.27 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,143,000 after buying an additional 1,675,548 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,032,000 after buying an additional 612,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,880,000 after buying an additional 301,868 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,652,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,605,000 after buying an additional 300,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 555,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,132,000 after buying an additional 280,639 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $325.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.87. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.65.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total value of $513,919.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,035 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

