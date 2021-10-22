MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intuit by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Intuit by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Intuit by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU opened at $578.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.29. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $312.05 and a 12 month high of $582.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.