MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 2,252 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Okta by 175.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,962 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 122.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after acquiring an additional 990,869 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Okta by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,677,000 after acquiring an additional 485,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth $101,595,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $825,407.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $4,781,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,888 shares of company stock valued at $35,534,566. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $259.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.36 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.08 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.24.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.33.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

