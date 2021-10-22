MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 98,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $92.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.40. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

