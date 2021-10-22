MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 505.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 718,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,419,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $201.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.60 and a 200 day moving average of $189.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $141.33 and a 1-year high of $201.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Summit Redstone cut shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

