Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Hits New 52-Week High at $293.39

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $293.39 and last traded at $293.39, with a volume of 1884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $281.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 19.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,396,000 after buying an additional 26,277 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 11.7% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 238,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,694,000 after buying an additional 24,993 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 45.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

