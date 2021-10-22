monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives $304.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $304.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $369.06. The stock had a trading volume of 422,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,830. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.84. monday.com has a 1 year low of $155.01 and a 1 year high of $425.84.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.