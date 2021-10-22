MoneyGram International (MGI) to Release Earnings on Friday

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. MoneyGram International has set its Q2 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. On average, analysts expect MoneyGram International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MGI opened at $6.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $633.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. MoneyGram International has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $12.36.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th.

In other MoneyGram International news, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $495,383.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 486,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Lorca bought 5,037 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $50,269.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,461.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MoneyGram International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 396.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,258 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of MoneyGram International worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

