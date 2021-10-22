Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) in a report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moneysupermarket.com Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 301.25 ($3.94).

Shares of MONY stock opened at GBX 225.20 ($2.94) on Tuesday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 311 ($4.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 235.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 255.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.49.

In other news, insider Peter Duffy bought 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,902.52 ($12,937.71).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

