Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MYSRF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS MYSRF opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.43. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

