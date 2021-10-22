Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Receives GBX 310 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 301.25 ($3.94).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MONY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Moneysupermarket.com Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, insider Peter Duffy bought 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £9,902.52 ($12,937.71).

LON MONY opened at GBX 221 ($2.89) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 21.49. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 311 ($4.06). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 235.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 255.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

