Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 82.79%.

MRCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

In other Monroe Capital news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of Monroe Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $82,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 672,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 40,248 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 14,276 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 20.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRCC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 42,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,735. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.40. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

