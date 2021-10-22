Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,337 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,766,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,721,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,833,000 after purchasing an additional 779,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,643,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNST opened at $85.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.67. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $75.45 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNST. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.27.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

