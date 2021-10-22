Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,278.90

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,278.90 ($29.77) and traded as high as GBX 2,330 ($30.44). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 2,315 ($30.25), with a volume of 29,525 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,468.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,278.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

In related news, insider Steve Crummett sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,324 ($30.36), for a total transaction of £581,000 ($759,080.22).

About Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.