Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,465,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,004,314,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,182,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,500,000 after purchasing an additional 53,660 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,243,000 after purchasing an additional 973,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,894,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $625,835,000 after purchasing an additional 75,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $575,885,000 after purchasing an additional 252,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $248.30 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $156.30 and a 52-week high of $249.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

