Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Decreases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW stock opened at $225.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.29 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

