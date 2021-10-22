Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Grows Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,912 shares during the period. Graco comprises 2.5% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.30% of Graco worth $39,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,765,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,176,000 after buying an additional 109,056 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,659,000 after buying an additional 340,275 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,329,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,833,000 after buying an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,840,000 after buying an additional 32,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,136,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,051,000 after buying an additional 53,649 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GGG opened at $75.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $80.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. Graco’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

