Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,319 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% during the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 196,888 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $53,337,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,250,844 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $338,854,000 after purchasing an additional 37,713 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 44,692 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.3% during the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $62,021,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $310.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $199.62 and a 1-year high of $311.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.69.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

