Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $511,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 111.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after buying an additional 9,451,863 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156,521 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Pfizer by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 318.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.42.

NYSE:PFE opened at $42.66 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

