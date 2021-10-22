Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Lowers Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,428,492,000 after purchasing an additional 201,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ecolab by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after purchasing an additional 311,153 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ecolab by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,228,000 after purchasing an additional 552,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,197,000 after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ecolab by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $876,067,000 after buying an additional 208,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.45.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $222.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.