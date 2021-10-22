Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 400 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,525,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,510,911,000 after acquiring an additional 666,474 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,954,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,904,000 after buying an additional 714,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,039,000 after buying an additional 1,268,398 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,896,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,524,000 after buying an additional 597,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,179,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,774,000 after purchasing an additional 830,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.31.

Shares of RY opened at $107.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $67.78 and a 12-month high of $107.69.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.68%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

