Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 700 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,892,000 after acquiring an additional 365,458 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 95,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,899,000 after acquiring an additional 54,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $204.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.94 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

