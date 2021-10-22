MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) rose 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 25,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Separately, DNB Markets raised MPC Container Ships ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78.

MPC Container Ships ASA engages in the investment in and operation of shipping assets. It owns and operates container shops and feeder vessels that chartered out to liner shipping companies and regional carriers. The company was founded on January 9, 2017 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

