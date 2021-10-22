M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 46,331 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $128.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.75. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $128.81 and a 1 year high of $133.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

