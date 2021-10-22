M&T Bank Corp Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of KLA by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of KLA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,020,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of KLA by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total value of $163,732.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,339.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $335.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $190.21 and a 52 week high of $374.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.16.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.05.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

