M&T Bank Corp Has $7.49 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,263,000 after buying an additional 1,387,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,894,000 after buying an additional 448,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $84,034,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 717.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 469,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,729,000 after buying an additional 411,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 541.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after buying an additional 377,004 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.27.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $187.94 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.80 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

