M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,854 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,807 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIO opened at $65.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.84. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The stock has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

