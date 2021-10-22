M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,587 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,163 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,761,000 after purchasing an additional 526,006 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,086,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,839,000 after purchasing an additional 418,371 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,061,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,822,000 after purchasing an additional 298,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,332,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $39.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average is $39.27.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 68.46%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

