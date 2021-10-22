M&T Bank Corp Sells 14,566 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,566 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in The Progressive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

PGR stock opened at $94.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.60. The stock has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The Progressive’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGR. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,248 shares of company stock valued at $7,712,928 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.