Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$14.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.52. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$8.84 and a 52 week high of C$14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.13.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$312.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MTL. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.20.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

