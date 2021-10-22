MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) & B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Head to Head Survey

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MultiPlan and B. Riley Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MultiPlan $937.76 million 3.63 -$520.56 million ($1.12) -4.55 B. Riley Financial $902.72 million 1.88 $205.15 million N/A N/A

B. Riley Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MultiPlan.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.2% of MultiPlan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of MultiPlan shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MultiPlan and B. Riley Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MultiPlan N/A -7.23% -2.31% B. Riley Financial 34.98% 90.93% 17.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MultiPlan and B. Riley Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MultiPlan 0 1 4 0 2.80 B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

MultiPlan presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.47%. Given MultiPlan’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Summary

B. Riley Financial beats MultiPlan on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim. It also provides health benefit plans, which features reference-based pricing and tools to engage health plan members and providers to make the use of benefits before and after care delivery. The company serves national insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, third party administrators, insurance bill review companies, Taft-Hartley plans, and other entities that pay medical bills in the commercial healthcare, government, workers' compensation, and auto medical markets. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other. The Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, corporate finance, research, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. The Auction and Liquidation segment operates through the retail store liquidations and wholesale and industrial assets dispositions. The Financial Consulting segment consists of bankruptcy, financial advisory, forensic accounting, litigation support, real estate consulting and valuation and appraisal services. The Principal Investments segment includes UOL, through which the firm provide consumer Internet access, and magicJack, through which it provides VoIP communication and related product and subscription services. The Brands segment consists of brand investment portfolio that is focused on generating revenue through the licensing of trademarks and is held

