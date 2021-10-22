MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Trading Up 3.7%

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) was up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $110.42 and last traded at $110.42. Approximately 1,444 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 124,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.11.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $649.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter worth $237,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in MYR Group by 86.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,876,000 after acquiring an additional 28,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in MYR Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 175,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 31,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MYR Group by 57.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

