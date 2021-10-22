Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.61. 167,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 113,391,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Get Naked Brand Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Naked Brand Group by 64.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 98,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.