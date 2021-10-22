NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) shot up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.17. 39,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 40,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NNXPF. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.