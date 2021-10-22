National Bank Financial Comments on Loblaw Companies Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.05 billion.

L has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$92.00.

Shares of TSE:L opened at C$93.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$88.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$79.50. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$60.86 and a 1 year high of C$93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.55 billion and a PE ratio of 23.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

