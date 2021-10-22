National Bankshares Increases Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$3.25

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TKO. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Taseko Mines to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

TKO stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.76. 309,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,584. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$783.48 million and a P/E ratio of 83.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.45. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of C$1.04 and a 12 month high of C$3.22.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$111.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth William Pickering acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,150.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

