National Bankshares Increases Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$3.25

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TKO. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Taseko Mines to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
TKO stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.76. 309,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,584. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$783.48 million and a P/E ratio of 83.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.45. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of C$1.04 and a 12 month high of C$3.22.
In other news, Director Kenneth William Pickering acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,150.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.