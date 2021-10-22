National Bankshares Increases TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$154.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$152.00 to C$154.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on X. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of TMX Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$154.29.
TSE X traded up C$0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching C$133.86. 35,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,315. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$120.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$145.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.54 billion and a PE ratio of 24.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$137.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$135.14.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
