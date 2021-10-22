National Bankshares Increases TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$154.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$152.00 to C$154.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on X. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of TMX Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$154.29.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TSE X traded up C$0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching C$133.86. 35,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,315. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$120.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$145.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.54 billion and a PE ratio of 24.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$137.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$135.14.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 7.1986161 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.