National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. National Bankshares had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

Shares of National Bankshares stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average of $35.92. The company has a market capitalization of $225.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, Director Glenn P. Reynolds purchased 778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.84 per share, for a total transaction of $29,439.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $52,471 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 849.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of National Bankshares worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

