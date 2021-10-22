National Bankshares Trims Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Target Price to C$83.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$90.00 to C$83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$122.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.80.

AEM stock traded up C$0.42 on Friday, hitting C$71.11. 423,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,499. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$62.28 and a 12-month high of C$109.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of C$17.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.011695 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

