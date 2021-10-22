National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.17.

Several brokerages have commented on NHI. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970. 6.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI opened at $57.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.03. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $51.78 and a 52 week high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.