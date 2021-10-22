National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th.

NATI stock opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 258.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 75,799 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in National Instruments by 24.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in National Instruments by 25.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in National Instruments by 39.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

