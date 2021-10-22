Natixis Boosts Stock Position in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in OptiNose were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OPTN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in OptiNose by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

In other OptiNose news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,872.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 294,264 shares in the company, valued at $820,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

OPTN opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.99. OptiNose, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 152.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

