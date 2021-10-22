Natixis Decreases Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Natixis reduced its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,122 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $33.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.14. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at $931,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $125,691.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,932,310 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADPT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

