Natixis Has $358,000 Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Natixis trimmed its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after buying an additional 9,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

TECH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.40.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total value of $434,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total transaction of $4,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,769 shares of company stock valued at $20,704,805 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TECH opened at $497.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $497.68 and a 200 day moving average of $457.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.36, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $250.24 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.